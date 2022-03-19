KOICA and central provinces renewed cooperation in mine action and rural development
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 17 signed joint agreement with the People's Committees of Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh provinces on the Korea – Vietnam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) to protect people from the multiple risks of unexploded ordnance (UXO), climate and health, and ensure their safe livelihood.
The record of discussion on the Korea – Vietnam Peace Village Project is signed virtually on March 17. (Source: quangngai.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 17 signed joint agreement with the People's Committees of Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh provinces on the Korea – Vietnam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) to protect people from the multiple risks of unexploded ordnance (UXO), climate and health, and ensure their safe livelihood.
The three central provinces are among the most affected areas by UXO. The UNDP will cooperate with the Vietnam National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) and these provinces to deliver the project’s expected results, including survey and clearance of 15,000 hectares; provision of more specialised medical services for the UXO victims based on the data from the victims’ registration system developed in the first phase; and education of risks from UXO and climate disasters/issues for people in targeted areas.
The project is also expected to support 10,500 farmers in targeted areas to apply smart-climate and resilient agriculture. Meanwhile, 400 flood and storm resilient houses and 50 commune health stations will be built or upgraded for local people.
The Peace Village project is built on the Korea-Vietnam Mine Action project (KVMAP) – a partnership of VNMAC, KOICA and UNDP over the past 4 years – which has surveyed and cleared nearly 17,000 hectares of land, paving the way for building sustainable livelihoods for people in Quang Binh and Binh Dinh provinces, and helped improve the resilience of 450,000 people through risk education and provide support for 1,000 UXO victims.
“KOICA is pleased to implement this meaningful project in Vietnam where there are still many areas heavily contaminated with UXO after the war,” said Cho Han-Deog, KOICA Country Director. “Korea-Vietnam Mine Action Project was the first phase of the project, during which we have achieved outstanding performance through the close cooperation among KOICA, the Vietnamese Government and UNDP. In the second phase, the Korea-Vietnam Peace Village Project will be implemented in the three provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh. I hope the project can contribute not only to the social economic development in Vietnam, but also to peace and safe life for residents.”
UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam Patrick Haverman described the signing of the joint agreement as “the first important milestone of the Korea - Vietnam Peace Village Project”.
“UNDP will provide overall management, technical support and quality assurance of the Project. We look forward to working with the three provinces to deliver the project for further mine action while enabling safer, greener and more resilient local development,” he said./.