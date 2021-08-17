Society Party chief sends encouragement to Ho Chi Minh City authorities, people Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on August 17 that the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, Politburo and permanent Secretariat members always stand side by side with administration and people of Ho Chi Minh City and closely follow the situation to give comprehensive instructions to the city.

Society Russia hails Vietnam’s preparation for Army Games 2021 Maj. Gen. Alexander Peryazev, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Combat Training under the Russian Armed Forces and Chief Referee of the Army Games 2021, on August 17 hailed Vietnam’s preparation for the international tournament despite its hosting the event for the first time amid various difficulties.

Society Foreigner joins Vietnamese in COVID-19 fight Seeing Vietnamese people struggling to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners are doing their part in keeping the virus at bay. Tchico, a French national, is offering free delivery of essential items to impoverished people around Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Localities asked to swiftly support COVID-19 affected people The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has asked localities that have been imposing social distancing measures in line with the Prime Minister's Directive to actively provide support in cash and essential necessities for COVID-19 affected people.