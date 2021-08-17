Labour confederation provide aid worth over 1.22 trillion VND to pandemic-hit workers
Trade union organisations under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) have so far spent more than 1.22 trillion VND (53.38 million USD) from the VGCL's budget and raised donations to help over 1 million members, particularly workers, to overcome COVID-19-related difficulties.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Trade union organisations under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) have so far spent more than 1.22 trillion VND (53.38 million USD) from the VGCL's budget and raised donations to help over 1 million members, particularly workers, to overcome COVID-19-related difficulties.
The figures were released at a press conference on the VGCL’s activities to support pandemic-hit workers over the past time.
Of the money spent, over 494.98 billion VND were channeled into COVID-19 prevention and control work of the country, and over 257.46 billion VND donated to the COVID-19 vaccine fund.
VGCL Vice President Ngo Duy Hieu, who chaired the press conference, also reported that more than 1 million trade union members at 7,941 units and enterprises have been vaccinated to date.
He noted that the VGCL has promptly issued a series of support policies such as Decision 2606/QD-TLD on May 19 regarding urgent assistance for trade union members affected by the pandemic, and Decision 3040/QD-TLD on August 11 on supplementing meal costs for medical workers engaging in the battle against the pandemic in 19 southern provinces and cities.
It also allowed the Labour Federations in the pandemic-hit areas of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An to spend 61.5 billion VND from their budget to buy 410,000 aid packages of goods and necessities for disadvantaged workers in quarantined and lockdown sites.
Meanwhile, many assistance models, like the 'zero-dong supermarket' and 'social welfare bag', have been set up to help the group buy goods and receive financial aid.
The VGCL also instructed its chapters in provinces and cities to join in the organisation and supervision of the delivery of the Government's support package to labourers./.