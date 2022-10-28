Society Infographic Vietnam News Agency re-elected to OANA Executive Board The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) was re-elected to the Executive Board of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) for 2022 - 2025 on the last working day of the 18th OANA General Assembly in Tehran of Iran on October 25.

Society Daisies brighten up Hanoi’s streets Tiny daisies stacked on flower vendors’ bicycles and bikes have added charm to Hanoi’s ambiance during the transition between autumn and winter.

Society Over 800 migrant Vietnamese labourers in Cambodia return through Moc Bai border gate More than 800 migrant Vietnamese labourers in Cambodia returned to Vietnam through Moc Bai border gate in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh during a short period from October 26 afternoon to October 27 noon.

Society Workshop looks into socio-economic development in northern midland, mountainous regions The State, Government, ministries, agencies and localities should further consolidate institutions and connectivity in the northern midland and mountainous regions in order to bring into full play their advantages geographical locations, heard a workshop on October 27.