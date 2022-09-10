Business Infographic Vietnamese economy in first 8 months of 2022 Vietnamese economy enjoyed growth in the first eight months of 2022 with bright spots across various fields such as industrial production, trade and foreign tourist attraction.

Business Forum discusses solutions to promote sustainable travel Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has ordered local authorities to accelerate the implementation of relief packages to support struggling labourers, and small and household businesses in the tourism industry.

Business PV GAS affiliate opens LPG extraction, filling station in Khanh Hoa The Petrovietnam LPG Joint Stock Company (PV GAS LPG)’s southern branch, an affiliate of the PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), has officially put into use a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) extraction and filling station in the central province of Khanh Hoa.