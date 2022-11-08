Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.

Society OCOP programme helping affirm prestige of rural products An array of agricultural products has affirmed their position in the market thanks to the efforts of localities to carry out the “One commune, One product” (OCOP) programme.

Society Vice President meets outstanding ethnic minority people in Lao Cai Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed that the Party and State always pay special attention to ethnic minorities across the country, uphold the importance of ethnic affairs as well as support mechanisms and policies to promote their role.

Society Dong Thap province to work on preserving 16 traditional craft villages The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is looking at ways to preserve 16 traditional craft villages that face the threat of obsolescence.