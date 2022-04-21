Society Can Tho tops food safety management ranking The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho topped the country’s food safety rankings for agro-forestry-fishery products in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Russian man prosecuted for illegal marijuana planting, storage A Russian national has been charged with “illegally storing drugs” under Article 249 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised in 2017), Binh Thuan province's People’s Procuracy said on April 20.

Society Peacekeeping officers present souvenirs to Vietnam Women's Museum The Vietnam Women's Museum in Hanoi held a ceremony to receive materials and objects donated by female officers of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 20.

Society SEA Games 31: Pharmacity donates 11,000 test kits As many as 11,000 COVID-19 test kits donated by Pharmacity to serve the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) were handed over to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi at a ceremony on April 19.