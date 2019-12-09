Shan Tuyet tea trees grow at an altitude of 2000-2500m above sea level. On Hoang Lien mountain range, there are old tea trees at the 20-30 metre high with their stumps large enough for two people to hug. They are the treasures of the Dao people in Mo Si San commune, Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province.

Previously, local people often cut or broke big branches to get buds, which is a harmful method to collect tea buds. Now people are learning how to pick tea and also how to conserve old tea trees.

Mo Si San commune currently has a few hundreds of ancient tea trees growing and developing well. People now work together in Bien Cuong Cooperative to conserve and develop Shan Tuyet tea tree area, with high economic efficiency, creating stable and long-term revenue.

Famously known as one of the popular products, Shan Tuyet tea brand of the Dao people in Mo Si San commune promises to bring high efficiency in improving livelihood and forest protection./.

VNA