The shipment came following the signing of the protocol concerning the work between Vietnam and China over two months ago. With the protocol, durian growers and businesses are expected to gain higher profits from this fruit.

Currently, Lam Dong has one Production Unit Code (PUC) and 2 Pack House Codes (PHCs) recognized as eligible for export of fresh durian to the world’s most populous country. In the coming time, 10 more PUCs are expected to be granted to local units and businesses.

Lam Dong is growing durian on over 14,000 hectares, mainly in Da Huoai, Di Linh, Bao Lam and Da Teh districts.

Last week, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak also exported its first batch of this fruit to China./.

