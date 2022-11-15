Business Made-in-Vietnam product week launched nationwide The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) launched a week promoting Vietnamese goods at a ceremony held at Co.opmart supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.

Business Vietnam enjoys fruitful trade, investment ties with Hong Kong Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) have enjoyed fruitful trade and investment partnership despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Hong Kong Vu Thi Thuy.