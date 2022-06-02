According to authorities at the Tan Thanh border gate, vehicles carrying fruit for export are prioritised for customs clearance in the morning, to guarantee freshness.

The Border Guard at Tan Thanh border gate works around the clock to guarantee the smooth passage of vehicles carrying fruit for export, helping ease congestion.



Tan Thanh border gate authorities said that more than 1,500 vehicles carrying fresh fruit to China cleared customs from May 15 to 31./.

VNA