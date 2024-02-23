Known as the “going to the field”, or Roong Pooc, festival, it took place in Quang Kim commune, Bat Xat district, and attracted a large crowd of both local people and visitors.

The festival marks the commencement of a new year filled with expectations for abundant harvests, while also promoting the tradition of dedicated work on their homeland.

Beyond its agricultural significance, the celebration also aims to preserve and promote traditional culture, foster solidarity between community members, and inspire individuals to enhance their working productivity for a more prosperous life.

In addition to prayers and rituals, the festival features various folk games, including the popular game of “nem con”, where participants throw a ball through a circle.

After the festival, the local people will commence their agricultural production activities as usual./.

VNA