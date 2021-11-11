Illustrative image (Photo: laocai.gov.vn)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The Office of the People’s Committee of northern border Lao Cai province on November 10 reported that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has decided to offer a non-refundable aid worth 1 million USD to the province to carry out a project on sustainable forest management and biodiversity preservation.



The technical assistance project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission, increase carbon sequestration in production forests, and preserve biodiversity in high-value forests. It will be carried out between 2021 and December 31, 2026 by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The districts of Si Ma Cai, Muong Khuong, Bac Ha, Van Ban and Sapa township will benefit from the project with five subcomponents, including improving forest management in residential community, promoting sustainable livelihoods for communities living on forests, enhancing legal enforcement in forestry, renovating technical solutions to production forest management, and pooling resources for forest management and protection.



The project costs 1.11 million USD, 1 million USD of which is sourced from the USAID and the remainder from the local budget./.