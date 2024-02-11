Sa Pa in Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – In the wake of an impressive recovery in 2023, the tourism sector in the northern border province of Lao Cai is on a transformative journey, unveiling novel experiences and products as it sets its sights on the ambitious goal of hosting 8.5 million visitors this year.

The sector wasted no time in making its mark in 2024, with a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals during the three-day New Year holidays, registering an impressive increase of 27% year on year. Total tourism revenue soared to approximately 467 billion VND (19.4 million USD), reflecting 9% year-on-year growth. Notably, the hotel room occupancy rate across the province reached 75%, with Sa Pa National Tourist Area boasting an exceptional 90-95%.

During the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from February 8-14, the province anticipates a significant influx of tourists drawn by a captivating array of cultural, art and sport activities. A promise of memorable and joyful experiences awaits visitors, setting an auspicious tone for the New Year.

With the target of welcoming 8.5 million tourists and generating revenue surpassing 27 trillion VND this year, Director of the provincial Tourism Department Ha Van Thang outlined strategic plans for Sa Pa township. The focus is on developing outstanding tourism products, emphasising festivals for each season. This approach aims to effectively amplify the Sa Pa tourism brand and extend the duration of visitors' stays.

Bac Ha traditional horse race attracts numerous visitors (Photo: VNA)

Beyond Sa Pa, Lao Cai envisions the development of Bao Yen district into a spiritual tourism hub for the northwest region and the entire country. Boasting three national-level and seven provincial-level historical and cultural relics, along with Bao Ha temple complex, the district annually attracts over 1 million visitors for sightseeing and worship.

Looking to the future, Lao Cai city is positioned to become an irresistible tourist destination, introducing high-end entertainment tourism products, including a casino, golf course, amusement park, and MICE facilities. The northern area intends to serve as a pivotal bridge for international tours connecting with Yunnan (China) and vice versa./.

VNA