Business Infographic Vietnam post-COVID-19: Macro-economy stable, major balances guaranteed Vietnam’s economy has steadily regained its growth momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. Its growth rate, though short of expectations, remains at the top among developing and emerging countries, with GDP in 2023 estimated at some 435 billion USD.

Business Binh Dinh promotes investment cooperation with foreign partners The provincial People's Committee of the south central province of Binh Dinh on November 11 organised a conference with heads of foreign diplomatic missions and organisations in Vietnam to promote exchanges and connectivity, and introduce the locality's potential, advantages, and development orientations.

Business Nghe An province calls for US investment The central province of Nghe An introduced its investment environment and prioritised investment areas to US investors at a forum held in Washington D.C on November 9.

Business Cao Bang studies Niagara region's experience in cross-border trade, tourism A delegation from the northern border mountainous province of Cao Bang has paid a working visit to Niagara to foster bilateral cooperation and learn from the Canadian region’s experience in cross-border trade and tourism development.