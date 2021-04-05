World Philippines warns China’s actions in East Sea Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on April 4 that China was looking to occupy more areas in the East Sea.

World Canada opposes Chinese tension-escalating actions in East Sea Canada opposes recent actions taken by China in the East Sea, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur said in a tweet, noting that such actions escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the rules-based international order.

World Philippines shows interest in joining CPTPP The Philippines has formally expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with the goal of building new relationships with countries outside its existing bilateral free trade agreements.

World More than 70 dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods More than 70 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides swept through East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste on April 4.