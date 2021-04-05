Lao former leader Choummaly Sayasone rescued after yacht accident
Illustrative image (Source: laostourist.com)Vientiane (VNA) – Lao former Party General Secretary and State President Choummaly Sayasone was rescued after a yacht capsized in the Nam Ngum Lake on April 4, local media reported.
Inr.org.la, the website of the Lao National Radio, said the former leader and 30 others aboard were rescued.
Meanwhile, vientianetimeslao.la on April 5 reported that the accident that took place at 9am on April 4 in the Nam Ngum Lake, Thulakhom province, Vientiane province.
Choummaly Sayasone’s wife and son, and some of his relatives were found dead in the yacht accident.
Governor of Vientiane province Khamphanh Sitthidampha was cited by the Lao News Agency (KPL) as saying that this unfortunate incident occurred because of sudden strong winds.
The vessel had 39 passengers aboard in total, and local and specialised emergency personnel were able to rescue 31 people who were all taken to hospital, he said./.