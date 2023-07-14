Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane (R) receives Secretary of the Nghe An Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Thai Thanh Quy. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone have applauded the close cooperation between Vietnam's central province of Nghe An and seven Lao provinces.



Receiving Thai Thanh Quy, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council on July 13, they affirmed that it reflects the close relationship between the two countries.

The Lao PM asked Nghe An province to study the building of a border economic zone between Laos and Vietnam, modernise its border gates and consider setting up partnerships with 18 other Lao provinces and cities.

He said he hopes that Nghe An will act as a gateway for Lao agricultural products to the international market and more essential products of Vietnam in general and Nghe An in particular will increase their presence in the neighbouring country.

For his part, Quy highlighted the good relations between Nghe An and Lao localities in the fields of economy, trade, culture, sports, tourism and health.



The official also suggested the host leaders hasten the early construction of a highway that connects Hanoi and Vientiane.

In response to the guest’s suggestion, the Lao leaders said the project has received great attention from the leaders of the two countries.

Laos is calling on companies to deploy the project under the BOT (build-operate-transfer) model, they added.



During his stay in Laos, Quy paid a courtesy visit to Bounthong Chithmany, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Vice President of Laos; Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane and Atsaphanthong Siphandone, Mayor of the capital city./.