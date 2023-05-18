Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang presents a keepsake to Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Doan Thu Ha (R) (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – A delegation led by Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang paid a working visit to the northern border province of Lang Son on May 18 to discuss socioeconomic development and bilateral ties.



At the working session, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Doan Thu Ha said despite being relatively distant from Laos, Lang Son province always values and wishes to develop exchange and cooperation with Lao localities.



Briefing the guests about the province’s potentials, and strengths in external and trade activities, she wished that both sides would continue fostering exchanges and cooperation.



Lang Son always encourages and creates favourable conditions for businesses from both sides to connect and launch cooperation activities based on their needs and practical conditions, she said, adding that the province welcomes Lao delegations to visit and survey the possibility of cooperation in economy, trade and investment, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, student and youth exchange, and connectivity between businesses and cooperatives.



The Lao ambassador wished that Lang Son would continue promoting special friendship and solidarity with Lao localities, as well as make it easier for Lao goods to be sold in tax-free outlets in local border gates./.