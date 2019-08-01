Vietnamese and Lao National Assembly delegates (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien welcomed a delegation from the Lao National Assembly in Hanoi on August 1.The visit lasting from July 27 to August 3 is expected to strengthen the relations between the two parliaments as well as between the Vietnamese NA Committee for Finance and Budget and the Lao NA Committee for Planning, Finance and Auditing.The official congratulated Laos on its achievements over the past time and believed under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Lao people will gain more significant accomplishments in implementing goals set out at the 10th Party Congress and the eighth five-year socio-economic development plan for 2016-2020.He informed the Lao guests of Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in the recent past, including last year’s economic growth of 7.08 percent, the highest since 2008, and the expansion of 6.76 percent of the GDP in the first six months of this year.The Vietnamese National Assembly is preparing contents for the eighth session, he said, adding that the legislature is focusing on improving the legal system and enhancing the inspection of the legal execution and decision-making of important issues.Chairman of the Lao NA Committee for Planning, Finance and Auditing Vilayvong Boutdakham, who led the Lao delegation, said the visit aims to specify cooperation agreements between the two parliaments.He added that the Lao committee and the Vietnam’s NA Committee for Finance and Budget shared experience in making policies in budget collection and improving legal system in finance, tax, and insurance.He hoped the two sides will continue cooperating effectively to contribute to tightening the bilateral parliamentary ties.-VNA