Politics Top Cuban legislator commemorates Fidel Castro in Quang Tri President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on September 26 offered flowers in remembrance of Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Fidel Park in central Quang Tri province’s Dong Ha city.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi fosters partnership with China’s Guangzhou city Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, who is on a working trip to China, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the administration of Guangzhou city of China on September 26.

Politics Vietnam, Australia enhance cooperation in drug combat The first Vietnam - Australia conference on cooperation in drug prevention and control took place in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 26.