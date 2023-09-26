Lao official praises Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy
Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The "bamboo diplomacy" is a flexible and steadfast foreign policy, which is resilient and determined but not rigid, and is imbued with Vietnamese identity, said Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents in Vientiane, Prof. Dr. Vongdara, who is also Lao Minister of Technology and Communications, stressed that Vietnam's foreign policy is implemented in accordance with the noble thoughts and ideals of President Ho Chi Minh. As the first Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, he delivered these ideals in the lesson “firm in principle, myriad in applications”.
Since the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam until now, the Party and State of Vietnam have always been steadfast in the above-mentioned diplomatic policy. This has helped Vietnam escape economic and political blockade and embargo, and become friends with all countries in the world. It also opened up a new situation for the Doi moi (renewal) process, integration, and national construction, defence and development of the country, the Lao official said.
According to Boviengkham, the "bamboo diplomacy" demonstrates the immutability in principles and the flexibility in strategy of Vietnam’s foreign policy.
He repeated words shared by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong he heard when joining Lao working delegations to Vietnam that “the important thing is to draw up right strategic paths and then choose right people to implement that strategies."
Boviengkham said that he was also impressed with the diplomatic style of the Vietnamese Party chief, adding that the style is very flexible but also steadfast and principled.
The Vietnamese Party leader always pays great attention to the Laos-Vietnam relationship, and always cares for Laos and its development, he said.
“General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has underlined the need for the two countries to educate their young generations on the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, thus continuing to preserve and nurture the long-lasting relations”, the Lao official added./.