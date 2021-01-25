Lao party official spotlights CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s success
Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has attributed comprehensive achievements and progresses of the country during the national defence and construction process to the leadership role played by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
During a recent interview granted to Laos-based Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents on the occasion of the CPV’s 13th National Congress, Sounthone Sayachak spotlighted successes made by the Vietnamese Party, State and People in recent times, especially in maintaining political stability and economic growth, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming consequences of natural disasters.
Vietnam has also recorded outstanding achievements in Party building, making the CPV stronger and stronger, consolidating public trust in the Party and the Government, she noted.
Sounthone also pointed out Vietnam’s successes in ensuring security and defence, promoting socio-economic development and poverty reduction, as well as in foreign affairs and international integration, noting that in 2020, Vietnam excellently completed its role as the Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.
These achievements and contributions have enhanced Vietnam’s role and position in regional and international forums, she said.
Looking back at Vietnam’s history, the official stressed that all the success and progresses of the Vietnamese people and revolution are attributable to the leadership of the CPV.
She highlighted that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have constantly been consolidated and developed in all fields, bringing practical benefits for both countries.
She took the occasion to express gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for their valuable and effective support to Laos’s revolutionary cause in the past and its defence and construction at present.
She wished the CPV a successful Congress, expressing the hope that the Vietnamese Party will continuously lead the country to move forward, fulfilling the goal of building a strong country with prosperous people, and equitable, democratic and civilized society./.