ASEAN Indonesia supports safe, transformative digital ecosystem in ASEAN Indonesia is encouraging the creation of a safe and transformative digital ecosystem in support of the planned cooperation between ASEAN and Japan in the telecommunications sector, the country’s Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G. Plate, has said.

ASEAN Malaysia reports new COVID-19 cases at workplace Malaysia has logged 350 new COVID-19 clusters since the start of last December, including 225 related to the workplace, making up 64.3 percent.

World Egypt's newspapers highlight Vietnam’s achievements Egyptian newspapers have published articles lauding Vietnam’s outstanding accomplishments in recent years, especially as the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is on the horizon.

World German research institutes hail Vietnam’s achievements Major German research institutes and foundations have spoken highly of Vietnam's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and boosting economic development on the threshold of the 13th National Party Congress, and highlighted priorities of the country’s leaders in the next five years.