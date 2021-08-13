World Philippines extends entry ban on visitors from 10 countries Philippine Government spokesman Harry Roque announced that the country will extend the entry ban on all visitors from India and nine other countries until the end of August due to concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

World German journalist: Party chief’s article offers insight into Vietnam’s pathway to socialism German journalist Gerhard Feldbauer has said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s article “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the pathway toward socialism in Vietnam” has offered deep and thorough insights into the road chosen by Vietnam following the 1945 August Revolution, drawing public attention.

World Vietnam, Russia hold great potential for maritime security cooperation: expert ietnam and Russia have substantial potential to further develop their cooperation in maritime security in the time ahead, a Russian expert has said when commenting on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposals at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s recent high-level open debate on maritime security.