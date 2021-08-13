Lao provinces impose lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19
Some provinces of Laos have placed lockdown in areas where cases of community COVID-19 infection cases were reported.
An area under lockdown due to a case of COVID-19 community transmission in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Vientiane, (VNA) - Some provinces of Laos have placed lockdown in areas where cases of community COVID-19 infection cases were reported.
Accordingly, the Attapeu provincial government announced that it would impose lockdown in the entire whole province after the first case of infection was recorded. Currently, local authority is carrying out contact tracing of COVID-19 patients. Those who are allowed to enter the province but come from areas with infections must undergo 14-day quarantine.
The government of Sekong province has also imposed lockdown on four districts after recording a new case of COVID-19 in the province on August 12.
The Lao Ministry of Health on August 13 said that in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 305 new cases, of which 285 were imported cases who were quarantined upon arrival. Up to now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Laos has reached 9,668, including nine deaths./.