A programme to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival has been held for Lao student s studying at Nha Trang University in the central province of Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - A programme to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival has been held for Lao students studying at Nha Trang University in the central province of Khanh Hoa, helping them get insight into Vietnam’s traditional culture and customs.



A contest to make and cook Chung cake (square sticky rice cake) was held in the framework of the programme, attracting a crowd of Lao students.



Luangaphai Phetmeezai, a female student of pharmacy, said that despite studying in Vietnam for many years, this is the first year she has celebrated the traditional festival of the country.



Making Chung cake is very interesting, Phetmeezai said, adding that this activity helped her understand more about the legends of Chung and Day cakes, and the culture of Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.



Meanwhile, Vorlavong Phoutsakan, a fourth-year male student, said he learned how to wrap Chung cake from friends and lecturers in the university.

“I am really happy to celebrate the Vietnamese Tet festival with my friends in the beautiful city of Nha Trang”, he said.



According to Vice Rector of Nha Trang University Tran Doan Hung, representatives of the university will pay a Tet visit, extend Tet wishes and give lucky money to international students here on the New Year's Eve.



Through the programme, Lao students are hoped to become a bridge to promote Vietnamese culture to their country, thus contributing to further tightening the friendship between the two countries, Hung said./.