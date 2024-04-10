Society Youngsters revitalising traditional music through living museum In a recent community event entitled “The ancient music period”, held in Hanoi, youngsters showcased their passion for preserving national culture through a series of different performances.

Society Binh Thuan works hard on combating IUU fishing A conference was held April 9 to review the implementation of Directive No.30- CT/TU of the Party Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on urgent tasks to enhance the management of fishing vessels and fishermen and end fishing in foreign waters.

Society Ex-Chairman of FLC Group prosecuted for stock market manipulation, fraud The Supreme People's Procuracy has recently issued an indictment prosecuting 51 defendants in the case of stock market manipulation related to the FLC Group Joint Stock Company.

Society Vietnam tops Asia-Pacific in workplace wellness, study finds Workplace well-being is on an “upward trajectory” throughout Asia-Pacific, with Vietnam (65.09) leading the region, according to a recent study by Asia's largest mental health care company Intellect.