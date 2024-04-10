Lao traditional new year celebrated in Thai Nguyen
An art performance at the get-together. (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – A get-together to welcome the Lao traditional festival Bunpimay was held at the University of Information and Communication Technology under the Thai Nguyen University on April 10 for Lao students learning in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.
Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh appreciated the attention the province has paid to Lao students.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh affirmed that Thai Nguyen always attaches importance to Lao students receiving education and training in the province, particularly those from localities cooperating with the province.
Thai Nguyen established its friendship and cooperation with Luang Prabang province in 2010, and has maintained collaboration with Houaphan, Xiengkhouang and Phongsaly provinces and several other localities.
There are currently about 1,200 Lao students learning in 10 educational establishments in Thai Nguyen.
At the get-together, participants had a chance to join activities which are often held during this traditional new year festival like tying the wrist thread to pray for luck and water splashing./.