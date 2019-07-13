Vientiane (VNA) – Special relations between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people have laid a foundation for the existence and development of the revolutions in each nation, said a Lao leader.



Lao Vice President Phankham Viphavanh made the remark while receiving a delegation from the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, led by its Vice President and Secretary General Nguyen Van My in Vientiane on July 12.



Welcoming the delegation’s visit to Laos to attend activities marking the 110th birthday of President Souphanouvong, he lauded the communication works made by the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship Associations to promote the traditional relations between the two countries.



The Lao Vice President took the occasion to ask both associations to increase their activities to raise the youths’ awareness of the special ties, as well as help them understand that without the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity, the revolutions in each nation could not have gained tremendous successes like today.



My, for his part, affirmed to continue coordination with the Lao side to enhance popularisation, helping the youths of both nations have deeper insight into the special relations.



Speaking highly of President Souphanouvong’s great contributions to consolidating and developing the Vietnam-Laos special ties and comprehensive cooperation, My said that the Lao leader made his marks in Vietnam with a line-up of transport and irrigation works like Bac Nghe An irrigational system, Yen Xuan bridge on Vinh-Nha Trang railway, and Song Ro reservoir in Nghe An province’s Thanh Chuong district.



Earlier the day, the Vietnamese delegation attended a photo exhibition on the life and career of President Souphanouvong, and met with relatives of the late President and staffers at the Kaysone Phomvihane museum.



As scheduled, they will visit Uncle Ho relic site in Xiengvang village, Khammuan province’s Nongbok district on July 13-14.-VNA