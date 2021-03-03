World Vietnam supports UNMISS’s activities: Ambassador The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has played an important role in promoting political and security progress in South Sudan in the past time, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

World Indonesia: Tourism continues suffering in January The number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia in January still suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic and declined by 89.05 percent compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistics bureau (BPS) reported.

World Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant The Philippines documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on March 2, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.