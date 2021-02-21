World Indonesia focuses efforts towards developing electric vehicle ecosystem Indonesia’s state-owned oil company PT Pertamina (Persero) and other state enterprises that are part of Indonesia Battery Holding (IBH) are currently focusing efforts towards developing an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the Southeast Asian country.

World Philippines: 5 dead in house fire in Manila Five people have died when a six-hour fire destroyed around 300 houses in Manila's Tondo district in the Philippines, the country’s fire-fighting force said on February 21.

World Thai tourism to welcome cryptocurrency holders The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to establish Thailand as the first country to welcome cryptocurrency holders by targeting Japanese tourists in the initial phase.