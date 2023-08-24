Luang Prabang - an UNESCO World Heritage site in Laos . (Photo: Xinhua)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos is targeting to attract at least 2.7 million foreign tourists in 2024 to stimulate post-pandemic economic growth, according to authorities.

Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Ounthuang Khaophan said that the Lao government has given tourism a pivotal role in its socio-economic development strategy.

Next year is chosen to be Visit Laos Year, which symbolises the country’s robust commitment to revitalise the industry which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ounthuang said that to accomplish that ambitious goal, the ministry is collaborating with central and local authorities to conceptualise a diverse range of activities.

Besides festivals, the ministry is also working to upgrade existing tourist attractions and build new ones to further attract visitors.

It has organised training courses for tour guides across the country to help align their skills with the rising demands of the tourism sector.

According to the Tourism Development Department of Laos, the country welcomed over 1.67 million foreign visitors in the first half of this year, exceeding the target of 1.4 million visitors that the country set for the whole year.

Notably, the number of visitors from the ASEAN countries accounted for the majority. Thailand ranked first with nearly 670,000 arrivals to Laos and Vietnam, second with nearly 340,000 arrivals./.