World RCEP to create opportunities for Japanese manufacturers, farmers: minister The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will create new opportunities for Japanese manufacturers and farmers, and contribute greatly to increasing Japan’s exports to Asia, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said on November 15.

ASEAN Vietnam exerts great efforts to complete ASEAN Chairmanship: Deputy FM Vietnam has made great efforts and innovations to fulfill its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed on November 15.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Press conference on 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair hosted a press conference in Hanoi on November 15 on the freshly-ended 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits.