Laos applauds Vietnam’s contributions to enhancing ASEAN’s role
Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleusay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleusay Kommasith has spoken highly of the leadership role of Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2020, as well as the country’s contributions to enhancing the bloc’s role on the regional and international forums.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Vientiane on November 15, the Lao diplomat said despite formidable challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam successfully organised the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, as well as completed all of the set targets in the role of the ASEAN Chair.
A record number of 80 documents were approved and announced at the summits, which is a vivid illustration for Vietnam’s organisation ability, he said.
The minister described the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement as one of the ultimate outcomes of the summits, in which Vietnam made huge contributions to the organisation, consultation and coordination with other signatories.
In the context that the coronavirus pandemic has spread so quickly across the globe, ASEAN has done a good job in disease prevention and control thanks to the leadership of Vietnam, he said, highlighting ASEAN’s initiatives such as the establishment of the ASEAN COVID-19 response fund, the ASEAN regional reserve of medical supplies, and the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergences and Emerging Diseases.
The diplomat also hailed Vietnam’s role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying Vietnam proposed a wide range of ASEAN issues at the UN and UNSC’s discussions, which helps the international community has better understanding of the bloc’s role.
Saleusay took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their grant of 1,000 tonnes of rice as relief aid to flood-hit people in Savannakhet province although though they are suffering great losses from natural disasters. The move is an illustration for the true friendship between Vietnam and Laos, he stressed./.