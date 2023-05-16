World Malaysia's economy will enjoy stable growth this year: Experts Malaysia will not face an economic recession this year as the country recorded an impressive 5.6% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of 2023, according to the country's central bank governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

World Thailand’s GDP expands 2.7% in Q1 The Thai economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, higher than the 1.4% expansion in the previous quarter, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

World Indonesia prioritises modern, sustainable agriculture Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said conducting census every five years is necessary to improve the effectiveness of sustainable agricultural development instead of the previous ten-year census.