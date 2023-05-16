Laos, Australia agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong agreed to work together to strengthen relations and expand cooperation between the two countries, local media reported on May 16.
Wong is a two-day official visit to Laos to expand cooperation and strengthen the bilateral relations at the invitation of Saleumxay.
The Lao media quoted a press release of the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that at their talks, the officials discussed future cooperation fields, reaffirmed the intention to upgrade relations and cooperation between the two nations to comprehensive partnership as soon as possible, and spoke highly of the growing cooperation relationship between the two countries since Laos and Australia established diplomatic ties on January 15, 1952.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of common concern, and agreed to continue cooperation and mutual support at regional and global forums.
Local media said Australia is the third largest provider of official development assistance (ODA) to Laos, covering many areas such as education, human resources development, infrastructure development, unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance, and issues within ASEAN.
After the talks, Wong and Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone signed the Laos-Australia Sustainable Energy Partnership Agreement in the presence of Saleumxay.
Within the framework of her trip, the Australian official paid a courtesy visit to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and met with head of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane./.