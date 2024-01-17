World Indonesia develops air-monitoring application The Industrial Services Standardisation and Policy Agency (BSKJI) under the Indonesian Industry Ministry has launched the "Udaraku" application as part of its Adaptive Monitoring System (AiMS) development process to facilitate the assessment of air pollution levels.

World Indonesia to allocate 12 bln USD for energy subsidies The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources targets to use a budget of 186.9 trillion IDR (12 billion USD) for 2024 energy subsidies, said Minister Arifin Tasrif.

World Malaysia launches AI literacy programme for public Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programme for the People” at the University of Putra Malaysia on January 16 to bridge the digital literacy gap among Malaysians.