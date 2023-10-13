Destroying drugs in Xaysomboun province (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao cities and provinces recently destroyed tens of tonnes of drugs along with various related items that law enforcement agencies had previously seized, in response to the National Anti-Drug Day in the country (October 12).



They included over 21 tonnes of various drugs, including heroin, ketamine, caffeine, cocaine, electronic cigarettes in Bokeo province; 29 kg of heroin, 2.6 million meth pills, and other drug-related materials in Oudomxay province; and more than 16,000 meth pills in Xaysomboun province.

Thongphieng Kongsadeth, Deputy Director of the Xaysomboun provincial police, reported that there were a total of 69 drug-related cases in the locality, leading to the arrests of 95 people, the confiscation of 23,093 drug pills, 10.4 million USD, as well as 12 motorcycles and eight mobile phones./.