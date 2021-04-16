Cambodia ’s Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration decided to suspend all businesses in Phsar Leu market. Photo: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration

Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration decided to suspend all businesses in Phsar Leu market for 14 days from 3pm on April 16 until April 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.It said all vendors who do business in Phsar Leu market have an obligation to get tested for COVID-19 as health officials began collecting samples on April 16 at the market. In case some vendors miss the testing, they must go to the Prampi Makara stage during working hours, including over the holiday.All vendors with families must quarantine at home properly accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines.The decision was made after 13 vendors in the market were confirmed positive for the virus./.