Laos detects illegal entrant diagnosed with COVID-19
Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao health ministry on April 16 confirmed a new COVID-19 case who was an illegal entrant, raising the country’s tally to 54.
The 32-year-old Lao man, together with a woman, illegally returned home from Thailand on April 11. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 15.
A total of 32 people who had come into close contact with the man have been sent to quarantine.
Authorities have urged the woman who accompanied the patient to report to local police or health officials for testing and quarantine.
There have been no fatalities recorded in the country so far.
Meanwhile, Thailand reported on April 16 its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without symptoms.
The government has set up over 20,000 beds at field hospitals across the country at community centres and gyms.
Hotels and hospitals are also partnering up to set up "hospitels" to treat asymptomatic patients, the health ministry said.
Currently 5,000 beds across 23 hotels had been readied, it said in a statement. About 2,000 beds are occupied and an additional 7,000 more could be added.
Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on the day, marking the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic.
Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration decided to suspend all businesses in Phsar Leu market. Photo: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration
Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration decided to suspend all businesses in Phsar Leu market for 14 days from 3pm on April 16 until April 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It said all vendors who do business in Phsar Leu market have an obligation to get tested for COVID-19 as health officials began collecting samples on April 16 at the market. In case some vendors miss the testing, they must go to the Prampi Makara stage during working hours, including over the holiday.
All vendors with families must quarantine at home properly accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines.
The decision was made after 13 vendors in the market were confirmed positive for the virus./.