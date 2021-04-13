In Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)



The decision was made after Laos recorded the first community infection in mid-April.



The committee asked the Health Ministry to continue tracing suspect cases and conduct vaccination as scheduled.



The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism was required to temporarily shut down entertainment areas, karaoke parlours and eateries during the remaining days of April.



According to the committee, all F1 cases having contact with the patient No.50 tested negative.



Laos has so far discovered 52 positive cases and no deaths./.

VNA