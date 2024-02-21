Laos faces increasing risk of dengue fever spread
Laos has recorded 1,053 dengue fever cases, including one death since the beginning of the year, according to the Lao national health information centre.
Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquitoe. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) –
Although it is now dry season in the Southeast Asian country, the number of dengue cases has continued to increase. Sekong province reported the highest number of cases with 296, followed by Vientiane and Luang Namtha provinces.
The health authority ordered local people to collect and treat waste, make sure their surroundings are free of water logging issues, keep houses clean, and spray mosquito-killing chemicals, among others.
Last year, Laos reported 35,317 cases of dengue fever, with 20 deaths./.