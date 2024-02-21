World Three killed in helicopter crash in eastern Indonesia Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku on February 20, head of the Search and Rescue of the province Fatur Rahman has said.

World Key ASEAN economies report economic downturn in 2023 The economic growth rates of the six key ASEAN countries in 2023 were lower than those in 2022, but are predicted to improve this year, reported foreign media.