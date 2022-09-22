Laos launches WB-funded transport development project
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport on September 21 launched the World Bank-funded Southeast Asia Regional Economic Corridor and Connectivity Project, which is expected to improve climate resilient, transport connectivity, and regional trade along an east-west corridor through Lao northern provinces.
Designed to complement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Master Plan on Connectivity, the new project will upgrade Lao National Road 2, which runs from east to west, connecting Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, thus building a corridor that links with existing north-south routes in mainland Southeast Asia.
The upgraded road’s design will protect it from the storms, floods and landslides which are becoming more frequent because of climate change.
Other activities within the project include the development of dry ports, marketplaces, trucking terminals, and locations where farmers can bring their produce for transport to national and foreign markets.
The project is expected to be completed in May 2028./.
