World Korea-ASEAN Plus International Forum on Logistics to enhance defence cooperation The Republic of Korea (RoK) Army on September 22 held a military logistics forum with officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries, as part of the efforts aimed to strengthen defense cooperation among them.

World Direct flight to be opened between Indonesia, India Indonesia's North Sumatra Kualanamu Worldwide Airport is ready to introduce a direct route to India in the end of 2022, as an attempt to increase worldwide passengers.

World Thailand, Shopee ink deal to bring more Thai sellers online The Thai Ministry of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote transboundary online trade among Thailand’s small enterprises. The initiative aims to add at least 300 million THB to the economy within 3 years.

World Thailand to ban plastic scrap imports by 2025 The Thai government has affirmed its plan to prohibit plastic scrap imports by 2025, with the ban to be implemented in stages over the next three years.