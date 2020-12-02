Laos marks 45th National Day with grand ceremony
A grand ceremony was held in Vientiane on December 2 to celebrate the 45th National Day of Laos and the 100th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane.
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Lao Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith, National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou, and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, attended the event.
In his remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith said over the past 45 years, Laos has gained great achievements, with people’s living standards improved and the country’s role and position enhanced regionally and internationally.
Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the country’s economy has continued to grow in 2020, with average per capita income close to 2,700 USD, he said, attributing the results to the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, people’s solidarity and the support of strategic friends as well as the international community.
Laos will further proactively and actively integrate into the region and the world, and expand cooperation with its neighbours, countries in ASEAN and the world at large, and international organisations, especially traditional relations and friendship with strategic friends, he affirmed.
On the occasion of the 100th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane, Bounnhang Vorachith, on behalf of the Lao Party, State and people, expressed his gratitude to the great contributions of the President to the country./.