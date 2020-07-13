Laos records 254 more dengue fever cases
Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Ministry of Health on July 13 confirmed 254 new cases of dengue fever, with most of them recorded in the capital of Vientiane.
Some 2,990 people has been diagnosed with dengue fever and eight deaths were recorded, the ministry said in a statement.
The capital city of Vientiane sees the highest number of dengue patients, with 625. It is followed by Vientiane province with 394 cases and Bolikhamxay province, 348 cases.
To contain the spread of the epidemic, Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces.
According to the World Health Organisation, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging mosquito-borne diseases with Thailand, Laos, The Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years./.