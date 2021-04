People in Laos wear face masks to prevent coronavirus (Photo: VNA)

– Laos reported two new COVID-19 cases , one of whom has not left the country over the past one year, the Ministry of Health announced on April 11.He tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 10, and may be the first infection in the community recorded in Laos after about one year. A week ago, the patient had close contact with several Thai nationals who illegally entered Laos The other patient is a Lao national who returned home from Mongolia on April 9.Both of them are being quarantined and treated at Mittaphab hospital.Laos has so far conducted over 142,500 tests for COVID-19 , detecting 51 positive cases, of whom 45 have been given the all-clear.The Lao government has warned people nationwide not to neglect prevention and control measures against the pandemic./.