Laos records first domestically-transmitted COVID-19 case after one year
Vientiane (VNA) – Laos reported two new COVID-19 cases, one of whom has not left the country over the past one year, the Ministry of Health announced on April 11.
He tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 10, and may be the first infection in the community recorded in Laos after about one year. A week ago, the patient had close contact with several Thai nationals who illegally entered Laos.
The other patient is a Lao national who returned home from Mongolia on April 9.
Both of them are being quarantined and treated at Mittaphab hospital.
Laos has so far conducted over 142,500 tests for COVID-19, detecting 51 positive cases, of whom 45 have been given the all-clear.
The Lao government has warned people nationwide not to neglect prevention and control measures against the pandemic./.