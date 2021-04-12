World Earthquake kills at least six people in Indonesia At least six people were reported dead after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Java island in Indonesia on April 10.

World Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in Eurasian integration processes Russian’s e-newspaper Infox.ru has run an article written by Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Foundation for the Support of Scientific Research "Workshop of Eurasian Ideas," highlighting the role of Vietnam in the Eurasian integration processes.

World Romanian media optimistic about stronger bilateral relations with Vietnam Romanian media have reported that the Vietnamese National Assembly had successfully consolidated key leadership positions, and showed their hope Vietnam-Romania cooperative ties would develop to a new height in the future.

World US newspaper highlights Vietnam’s success in completing new leadership The US newspaper Washington Times has ran an article assessing that Vietnam has succeeded in completing its key leadership positions.