World Indonesia arrests four more terrorist suspects The Counter-terrorism Squad, Densus 88, of Indonesia’s National Police arrested four more suspected terrorists in Banten and West Java provinces on August 15.

World Debt burden of young Singaporean adults increases during pandemic Personal debt among young adults in Singapore has been rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation could worsen once interest rates start to rise.

World Indonesia arrests 37 terror suspects A total of 37 terror suspects have been arrested in 10 localities throughout Indonesia in an anti-terrorism campaign.

World COVID-19 darkens Malaysia’s 2021 economic outlook Malaysia’s central bank (BNM) has revised down the country’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to between 3 – 4 percent from the previous 6 – 7.5 percent as the prolonged COVID-19 nationwide lockdown continues to weigh heavily on the economy.