Laos starts giving fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to adults
Vientiane (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Laos on March 24 said that the country has started to inject the fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses into high-risk groups and people from 18 years old.
The fourth dose will be available to those who received a third dose (booster shot) more than three months ago.
Priority groups will be first in line to receive a fourth dose, including frontline workers, people above 60 years of age, and people with underlying health conditions, said the ministry.
It said that AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be used for the first and second rounds of booster shots, and it is scheduled to be completed as soon as possible before the vaccines expire in March and April.
People who have been infected with COVID-19 can have the vaccine as a first, second, or booster dose two months after recovery, depending on their immunisation schedule.
So far, the Southeast Asian country has recorded 164,078 COVID-19 cases./.
