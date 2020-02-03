World Indonesia’s light rail transit system to reduce traffic jam in Bali Indonesia has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two partners from the Republic of Korea to develop a light rail transit (LRT) system connecting I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and Bali city’s centre.

World Singapore’s tourism sector gets support to cope with coronavirus Singapore is carrying out a wide range of measures to support businesses and labourers directly affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (nCoV), particularly those in the tourism sector.

World GrabCar Electric launched in Indonesia Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab and the Repubic of Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co., launched GrabCar Electric in Indonesia to support the government’ electric vehicles (EVs) development initiative.