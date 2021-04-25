A medical staff takes samples for COVID-19 testing in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 25 announced that the country confirmed 76 new locally-infected COVID-19 cases, including 64 cases in Vientiane capital city, lifting the national tally to 323.

So far, 16 out of 18 Lao provinces and cities have applied lockdown and curfew measures.



Vientiane is now said to be the hotspot in the second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.



A representative of the steering committee said at a press conference that all areas in Vientiane are at risk of infection.



People in the capital city were demanded to stay at home and only leave their houses in urgent cases, at the same time strictly follow disease prevention regulations.



The Lao Ministry of Health also encouraged people to continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations. It opened an online vaccination registration system for local people and foreigners living in Laos.



Vientiane’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on the same day said that the city was ready in all aspects, both in terms of manpower, quarantine facilities, hospitals and equipment, to cope with the pandemic.

Laos has so far reported no deaths related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths were confirmed in Thailand over the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 140, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



CCSA said the country reported a total of 55,460 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 2,438 infections over the past 24 hours.



To prevent the pandemic from spreading, the Bangkok authorities ordered the closure of parks, gymnasiums, movie theaters and kindergartens from April 26 to May 9. Shopping centres remain open, but the Thai Retailers Association has limited opening hours in Bangkok and 17 other provinces./.