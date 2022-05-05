World SEA Games 31: Thailand's U23 team pins hope on Coach Alexandre Polking Head coach of the Thai national football team Alexandre Polking has been appointed to guide the country’s U23 squad for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam.

World Thailand to focus on Olympic disciplines at SEA Games 31 A Thai official has said that the country will focus on excelling in Olympic disciplines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as there is a low chance of topping the total medals tally.

ASEAN ASEAN calls for new approach on disaster management The ASEAN Secretariat has organised a forum entitled Trends and Foresight for ASEAN Disaster Management to discuss adaptive approaches to disaster management in the region.

World Brunei to send 23 athletes to SEA Games 31 Brunei will send 23 athletes to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam this month, according to the country’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.