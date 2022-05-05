Laos to develop expressway linking Houaphanh with Vietnam
The Government of Laos has agreed with contractors to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of an expressway from Houaphanh province to the border with Vietnam under an agreement signed recently, Vientiane Times reported.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked between the government, Daochaleun Construction and THB Group, the 80-km expressway would run from Huanmuang district in Houaphanh to the Nam Soi - Na Meo International Border Checkpoint at the border between Laos and Vietnam.
It would be constructed under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model as part of the fourth phase of a larger expressway construction project linking Vientiane Capital with Houaphanh, for which a feasibility study is already underway.
It is expected that the construction of the section linking Houaphanh to Vietnam would take up to four years to complete./.