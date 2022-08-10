At the event (Photo: VNA) Vientiane (VNA) - The sixth court conference of Lao,



In his opening speech, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said the event not only enabled participants to share lessons in fighting trans-national crimes and judicial assistance but also helped Laos carry out two national agendas on dealing with economic-financial difficulties and drug issues.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Chief Justice of the Vietnam Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh urged judicial agencies of the three countries to further strengthen cooperation as the fight against crimes and the settlement of civil disputes across the border remain complicated.

He expressed his belief that via the event, participating courts will seek effective ways to further boost their collaboration in 2022 and the following years.



During the two-day events, delegates are due to look into the implementation of the joint statement of the fifth conference in 2018 and solutions to combat trans-national crimes and offer mutual judicial assistance, thus reaching consensus on the coordination plan in the coming time./.

VNA