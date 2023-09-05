ASEAN Indonesia calls for turning ASEAN into epicenter of economic growth Addressing the opening ceremony of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits in Jakarta on September 5, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on ASEAN and its partners to bolster equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in order to turn the region into an epicenter of the world’s economic growth.

ASEAN Russia upbeat about access to ASEAN energy market Russian energy enterprises may gain access to the ASEAN market with an annual value of about 170 billion USD, according to Russia-ASEAN Business Council Chairman Ivan Polyakov.

World ASEAN launches negotiations on digital economy framework agreement Negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) have been kicked off within the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC)’s 23rd meeting in Jakarta, demonstrating the strong cooperation among ASEAN member countries in promoting digital economic transformation in the region.