Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school celebrates Vietnamese Teachers’ Day
Vientiane (VNA) – The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual Language School in Vientiane held a ceremony to celebrate Vietnamese Teachers’ Day on November 20.
Speaking at the event, the school’s Acting Principle Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong pledged that the school will work harder so that the Vietnamese language continues to connect Vietnamese students with their homeland.
A representative of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos said the embassy and the school’s management board will create the best possible conditions for teachers in teaching, making the school a spotlight among educational institutions in Vientiane.
The school is operating under the management of the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane and the Vietnamese Embassy, and the professional instruction of the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports.
In 2014, the Lao ministry decided to turn the education facility into a high-quality Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school.
In the 2017-2018, the school had 1,530 students, with 60 percent Lao students, 20 percent Vietnamese-origin Lao students and 20 percent Vietnamese./.