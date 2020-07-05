Large haul of stimulants, meth seized in Myanmar
Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in Shan state, the country's Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) said on July 5.
The seizure was made during an anti-drug operation in Pinlaung township a day earlier.
About 599,400 stimulants and 5 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), worth a total of more than 1 million USD, were confiscated from a car and one suspect arrested.
The township police filed a case against the suspect and further investigation is underway, the committee said.
According to a latest release issued by the President's Office, a total of 1,210 drug-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 1,869 people were charged in connection with the cases as of June 27 this year, since the formation of the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department on June 26, 2018./.
