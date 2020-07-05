World Cambodia encourages unemployed people to take up farming Cambodia’s Agriculture Ministry has ordered its officials across the country to hold campaigns to encourage people made jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic to take up farming, Khmer Times reported July 4.

World Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19 Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a foreign ministry's press statement.

World ASEAN Foreign Ministers offer condolences to Myanmar over jade mine disaster Foreign Ministers of ASEAN have issued a statement on July 4 offering sympathy and deep condolences to the Government and people of Myanmar over the jade mine landslide in Kachin state that resulted in great fatalities.