Lo Thi Bun (Source: vov.vn)

The border guards of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien arrested a woman who was allegedly transporting a large volume of drugs on July 4.Lo Thi Bun, born in 1982, residing in Pa Xa Lao village, Pa Thom commune, Dien Bien district, Dien Bien province, was seized with ten bricks of heroin weighing 3.5kg, 30,000 meth pills, 5kg of crystal meth, as well as other contraband. The drugs were packed in nylon bags, disguised as Lao tea.The woman confessed that she was transporting the drugs for a Lao national to hand over to another person in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.The case is under further investigation.The same day, police forces in Nghia Dan district, the central province of Nghe An, arrested two men for trafficking three bricks of heroin, 1kg of crystal meth, as well as some meth pills.They are Nguyen Van Toan, born in 1973, and Ho Sy Long, born in 1975, both residing in Bao Thanh commune, Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province.The men were caught while driving a car carrying the drugs from Que Phong district to Thai Hoa town.Toan said that he had bought the drugs from a man named Hai in Tri Le commune, Que Phong district, at a cost of 520 million VND (22,360 USD) to sell to others. He had promised to pay Long 5 million VND (215 USD) after Long drove him to Que Phong. -VNA