Late President Ho Chi Minh (File photo: VNA)

The Embassy of Vietnam in Spain recently celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890), the 50th anniversary of the implementation of his will (1969), and the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Spain (May 23, 1977).The embassy also had an exchange activity with Spanish families adopting Vietnamese children.After offering incense to commemorate the late leader at the embassy in Madrid, Ambassador Ngo Tien Dung highlighted the President’s significant contributions to the national revolution and liberation as well as the core values of his ideology in his will.The diplomat highly valued the role of Spanish families adopting Vietnamese children, believing this will be important forces to help promote the multifaceted cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Spain.Chairman of the “bridge association with Vietnam” Angel Lopez said his association will continue serving as a bridge to boost the two countries’ relations while increasing knowledge about Vietnamese culture to children as well as opening more classes teaching Vietnamese language.Over the past 20 years, nearly 2,000 families across Spanish localities have adopted Vietnamese children.-VNA