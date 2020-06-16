Lawmakers pass law on mediation and dialogue at courts
Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 16.
At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 16.
With 90.27 percent of votes in favour, deputies agreed to review and adjust certain contents of the law.
The law consists of four chapters and 42 articles.
It prescribes the State’s principles and policies on mediation and dialogue at courts, the rights and obligations of mediators at courts, the courts’ responsibilities, and mediation and dialogue procedures./.